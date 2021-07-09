Upgrade Your Traditional Home with Modern Sliding Glass Doors

Not every style has to clash. There is no rule that says you can’t blend modern and traditional styles. In fact, today’s homeowners are constantly looking for ways to bring a touch of the modern world to their traditional home. It’s possible to have the best of both worlds, and one way to achieve that is by bringing sliding glass doors into your home. Not only do sliding glass doors add functionality to your space, but they can also provide a sense of style.

Sliding Glass Doors Save Space and are Easy to Use

Every home could use more light. More natural light, to be exact. Sliding glass doors are one way to brighten your home, using large panes of glass to invite more sunlight into your interior space. Of course, you can always control how much natural light you allow in, thanks to between-the-glass blinds. But sliding glass doors also have more to offer than light.

Need to conserve space? Sliding glass doors are perfect for areas of your home where space is limited. Because they glide open on a track rather than opening inward or outward, you don’t have to worry about having enough space to open the doors. It can actually help create the illusion of a larger space by opening up that section of your home.

More than anything, sliding glass doors are simple and easy to use. The ease of operation is central to their appeal. If you already have a backyard, patio, or balcony, a set of sliding glass doors simply makes that space much more easily accessible to you. It’s a convenient way to connect your indoor living space with your outdoor entertaining area.

Bring a Contemporary Touch to Your Traditional Home

The Mid-Atlantic region is no stranger to traditional style homes. Take for example the city of Baltimore. Downtown Baltimore is home to more rowhouses than any other city in the United States, and these old homes have been around for decades. But the age of their properties has not dissuaded Baltimore homeowners from embracing the modern qualities of a sliding patio door. In fact, sliding patio doors are popular among city dwellers and suburbanites alike. Even owners of a Colonial out in the Northern suburbs can find a sliding patio door to suit their home.

Speaking of Colonials, Annapolis is another city with a rich history of traditional style architecture, from Colonial Revival-style homes to townhomes. Owners of historic homes in Annapolis are often looking for ways to update the look and feel of their house without compromising the traditional style. Creating a contrast can afford you the best of both worlds. Black sliding patio doors make for a striking contrast with the design elements of a traditional style and are an increasingly popular choice for both modern and traditional style homes.

If you’re a homeowner in Washington D.C., where there is a variety of residential architectural styles, the sleek lines and stark contrast of a sliding patio door can hold an undeniable appeal. The abundance of natural light and the connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces can provide a contemporary touch to a traditional home like those in Idylwood.

Modern Sliding Glass Doors for Traditional Homes

It’s important to find patio doors that create a cohesive design throughout your home, both inside and out. The goal is not only to work together with the existing design elements, but also to enhance the overall character of your home. If you’re bringing your traditional style home into the 21st century, it’s tough to beat the timeless appeal of sliding glass doors, with their clean and modern lines. Not only can you create a transitional indoor-outdoor space, but you can also customize your patio doors with hardware to help create a specific look and feel.

To find the right set of sliding glass doors for your home, visit your nearest showroom.