Hope at Work

Many organizations are going above and beyond for their community in the wake of COVID-19. To recognize these companies, Pella Corporation and the Rolscreen Foundation are awarding a $50,000 Hope at Work grant to one of 26 finalists who have been nominated by local Pella branches.

You can help determine the winning organization. Public voting will be available online beginning August 3rd. Visit www.pella.com/buildinghope to vote for your favorite and share the post with your friends to gather more votes. You may vote once per day. Voting tallies will be available in real time on the site and the winner will be announced on August 28th (see winners below).

#BuildingHope

Many families are seeking ways to spread a message of hope and love at home this season. Whether it involves hiding teddy bears for a neighborhood bear hunt or hanging joyful hearts, our communities are finding ways to use windows to show unity. To support you in these efforts, we’ve created printable coloring pages to help keep little hands busy while building hope in your home and neighborhood.

Print, color, cut and hang them in your windows. Share it on social media and tag us with #BuildingHope.

Visit pella.com for more info and to see how others are building hope!

Building hope. It takes a vision. It takes work. It takes all of us.

Thank you for nominating organizations who are putting their skills and resources to work to build hope in your community, and thank you for participating in our Hope At Work campaign.

Pella is pleased to announce that $50,000 will be awarded to each of the top two organizations receiving the highest vote totals, Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue and Kids’ Food Basket.

Thank you, and we look forward to following along as you continue to support your communities.