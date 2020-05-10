Doors and Windows That Set Trends

From contractors and designers to builders and homeowners, Pella Windows and Doors has long been known for a tradition of quality products with style that makes headlines.

Through the years, Pella products have caught the recognition of newspapers, magazines and professional publications across the country. If you’re looking to bring the latest looks to your home when remodeling, check out how the experts placed Pella front and center in their designs.

HGTV Magazine highlighted Pella Architect Series® doors twice in 2017. A July article on repainting a doorway to add color used a Pella door as the canvas, while the Architect Series 5-panel smooth fiberglass door was recognized as December’s “Front Door of the Month.”

Large, scenic glass windows are a major design trend. So when The Wall Street Journal wrote about the trend, it was no shock that Pella windows were highlighted as a popular choice for designers, architects and owners of some of the most fabulous ski homes in the country.

When award-winning contemporary architecture and design magazine AZURE wanted to highlight new hardware for “sleek and seamless openings,” they looked to the wide-ranging portfolio of contemporary hardware options on Pella’s Architect Series doors. The article reflected Pella’s style to the designers, architects and other trend-setting developers that make up their readership.

Meanwhile, when Washington Post Resident Products Editor Nigel F. Manyard shared a firsthand account of his home remodeling experience, the increased energy efficiency that Pella replacement windows offered his home was a highlight of his project.

Pella even had a starring role on television, showing up in four separate episodes of HGTV’s “Property Brothers: Buying and Selling,” where host Drew Scott praised the value Pella’s windows brought to the redesign of a home, while homeowners thought the windows “gorgeous.”

A strong history may be at the core of Pella products, but the future will continue to look bright as tastemakers look to Pella quality and style again for years to come.

Find out how Pella can help create a dynamic, headline-grabbing look of your own in your home.