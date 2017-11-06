Mood Board - Contemporary Window Design
Posted
on November 6, 2017
Elements of contemporary design:
- Sleek surfaces - Glass, lucite, stainless steel or brushed nickel. Streamlined architectural elements. Contemporary window designs commonly stretch floor to ceiling creating sleek sightlines with expansive glass.
- Minimalism and a feeling of “airiness” - Less “stuff” overall. Bright, open, airy describe the contemporary home. Uncluttered surfaces help achieve the look.
- Simple clean lines in furniture and decor - Avoid overstuffed or heavy furniture. Use furniture on legs to reduce visual weight.
- Subtle colors with accents of something bright - Alternate textures to bring visual interest to neutral color palette. Wood tones - traditionally very light or very dark tones. Clean white spaces.
- Lighting - Accent clean lines with bright lighting. Combination of natural light from large windows and accent lighting from modern fixtures
Check out some real life projects featuring contemporary windows:
