Your front entryway is the welcoming point for your home. It might also be the main entrance for your whole family. You want to come home to an uncluttered, beautiful environment every day. And you want your guests to walk into an inviting atmosphere, not a chaotic mess.

So how do you get the best of both worlds — a simple, free-flowing design and maximum functionality for all your family members?

Clean house. Then get smart about storage.

5 steps to a spotless entrance

1. Empty the entryway.

Clear it all out — the closet included. You need to remove everything to get a deep clean and a fresh start. Once it’s all removed, you can make the tough decisions on what items can return and how to organize them.

2. Clean up the dust and dirt.

Shoes and paws track in all kinds of things. Sweep or vacuum the floor. Dust the whole area from top to bottom, removing ceiling cobwebs and cleaning everything from light fixtures to wall decor. Shake out rugs or doormats and vacuum them outside for a deeper clean.

Don’t forget about the baseboards. They can be magnets for dust and dirt. If you don’t give them a good cleaning, the grime can be harder to remove and may leave a permanent stain.

3. Mop the floor.

Once your floor is free of dust and dirt, give it a glistening shine. Use a wet mop and the appropriate cleaner for your tile or hardwood floor to make the space spotless.

4. Wash windows and doors.

Clean your entry door and the surface of its exterior aluminum cladding with a warm, damp cloth and mild soap. Stubborn stains on the cladding can be removed with mineral spirits. And you can restore the shine with a quality care cleaner and wax. Clean the hardware finishes with a soft cloth and mild cleaner.

If you have a window on your door or in your entryway, clean it with a vinegar-based, ammonia-free cleaner and soft, lint-free towel. Spray on the cleaner and wipe it away quickly in horizontal and vertical motions, not circles. If the cleaning solution leaves streaks, rinse the glass with water and dry it with a different cloth.

5. Kill the germs.

Disinfect everything. High traffic areas are often hotbeds of bacteria. Wipe down door handles, light switches, key hooks, furniture and any other surface your family touches every day. Use disinfectant wipes or an antibacterial household cleaner and a soft cloth.