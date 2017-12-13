Popular Smart Home Technology

1. Smart thermostats

When you think of smart home technology, this might be the first thing that comes to mind. Smart thermostats typically connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network, allowing you to set and control your home’s temperature from anywhere. Some models detect motion in order to adjust temperatures according to your “home” and “away” settings.

2. Automated or connected home lighting

Through smart bulbs or lighting hubs, you can control your home’s lighting through an app, which can help you conserve energy in addition to giving you greater flexibility. These smart lightbulbs don’t look much different from normal lightbulbs, allowing you to install them in existing lighting fixtures.

3. Wireless charging

Charging personal electronics has become part of our everyday lives. Now that some personal electronics like phones and watches can charge wirelessly, it helps eliminate the need for cord storage and allows more flexibility. Companies are finding new ways to integrate wireless charging pads into furniture and home accents to blend seamlessly with your existing decor. Rather than having to plug your phone into a cord connected to the wall, you may be able to simply set it on a side table with a charging pad built in.

4. Window sensors and security sensors

Perhaps one of the most attractive benefits to smart home technology is enhanced security. Smart security sensors can show the status of your windows, doors, and garage doors, and let you check if they’re closed or open.

A recent survey revealed that 75 percent of people weren’t confident whether or not they remembered to lock their doors. With security sensors, you won't have to wonder whether or not you locked your front door. Instead, you can check the status through a connected device. Along with helping you remember if you locked them or not, some sensors may also help alert you of unauthorized entry. Some sensors can be installed during manufacturing, so as not to impact your window or door warranty. They’re also tucked away out of sight to preserve the beauty and appearance of your windows and doors.