Sometimes a relatively modest improvement to your home can have dramatic aesthetic benefits. Here are some interior and exterior remodeling ideas that can really make a big impact on your home's comfort, style, and livability.

Home remodeling ideas

Paint, Change Floor Treatments

Painting is the number one way to do something simple that can dramatically impact your home’s appearance, especially if you go with a very different color. Likewise, consider different carpeting and flooring. As with paint, the color and style of carpeting and tile, laminate and hardwood flooring is virtually limitless.

Rearrange Your Floor Plan

By simply rearranging your furniture -- or moving furniture from one room to another -- you can create a dramatic new look at little or no cost.

Wall Hangings

It’s easy to find yourself with the same wall hangings for a decade. Take a fresh look. A few hundred dollars could completely revamp your wall decorations. That plus fresh paint can make the house look dramatically different.

Indoor Lighting

Light fixtures can be relatively inexpensive and today’s LED lights are super efficient. Reimagine your home lighting plan, and be sure to make the best use of natural light as possible. Bringing light into dark areas -- and vice versa -- can have a big impact on your home’s atmosphere.

Outdoor Lighting

Create some nighttime curb appeal while making your house a less-attractive target for burglars with exterior lighting. Lights can also be mixed in with landscaping to create a dramatic night-time effect. Super-efficient LED bulbs and solar lighting make exterior illumination more cost-effective than ever. Bonus: 90% of home buyers say outdoor lighting is a desired home feature.3

Add Crown Molding and Chair Railing

Everyone seems to love crown molding and chair railings (the molding that goes around the room at chair-back height). Crown molding makes rooms seem bigger and taller. Chair railing should be placed at one-third distance of the ceiling height. Chair railing placed incorrectly can make a room look out of proportion. Molding comes in a broad array of styles and materials and costs about $1.50 per foot if you do it yourself or $8 a foot if you hire.3

Plant a Tree

Trees are great long-term investments that deliver both aesthetics and increased home value. Well placed trees not only add curb appeal, but they shade the house, which can help significantly reduce cooling costs and protect it from wind, rain and the damage of direct sunlight. Plant a carefully positioned tree the year you move in and if you sell in 10 to 15 years the tree could add $1,000 to $10,000 to the home’s value, according to the Council of Tree and Landscape Appraisers.3

Add a Deck

Adding a simple deck can be a relatively low investment. Decks open up the possibilities of outdoor dining and entertaining. HGTV claims that homeowners recoup 65%-90% of their investment in their deck through increased home value.2 If you already have a deck, consider repainting or re-staining it.