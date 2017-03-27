Do I need an in-home consultation?

Discovery Phase

Your designated professional will ask specific questions regarding your vision and goals for completing the project. Are you looking to gain more natural light? Do you feel that they keep your home comfortable? Are you happy with the way your current windows open and operate? Are they easy to clean? We’d like to know your top priorities in order to match you with a product that will help you realize additional benefits of replacing windows and doors. The discovery phase also includes an agenda so you know exactly what to expect during the consultation.

Walk Around

Next, we conduct a “Walk Around” that inspects the home’s current openings. Your Pella professional will inspect for known and unknown issues that our products and services can help resolve. Sometimes a new product can address an issue you didn’t even realize you had. A physical examination of the home’s structural opening will help determine the best replacement product options.

Demonstration

After a thorough walk around is completed, expect a product demonstration that showcases Pella’s products. Pella provides exceptional value, workmanship, performance, as a company that has thrived over 90 years of business. This is your opportunity to ask any questions about the product, installation, and warranty. Pella products offer one of the best warranties in the industry that covers both material and labor by a certified installer.

Proposal

A Value Proposal is then built and presented. This proposal will lay out all of the options available for your home. The proposal will outline each finance offer, promotion, and discount to make sure you understand the proposal and can find a comfortable way to obtain products and services at a price that best fits your needs.

What happens after an in-home consultation?

After the consultation, if you decide to move forward with purchasing your windows from Pella, you will be kept informed while we build your products. Before your windows or doors are manufactured, Pella professionals measure twice and cut once to ensure a smooth installation day occurs. Your installation date will be scheduled anywhere from 4 to 8 weeks out, depending on product and geography, to ensure that you can plan accordingly. We do our best to keep you informed during every step of the process.

We have an over-arching theme throughout our in-home appointments…it’s called the Pella Promise. It includes three pillars:

FREE ADVICE WITH AN EXPERT – No matter your style or budget, we’ll help you find the right fit for your home – from the comfort of your home. NO-MESS, NO-GUESS INSTALLATION DAY – Your home will be in good hands with our installation team led by a Pella Expert Installer(SM). From careful prep to thorough cleanup, they’ll respect your space and even haul away your old windows and doors – all in as little as a day. COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON – Our package of warranties and service agreement covers your products and their installation – including labor – for up to 10 years.





Still have questions? Feel free to reach out. We’re happy to discuss any piece of the window replacement process.