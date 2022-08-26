Why You Should Work with Your Local Pella Branch
on August 26, 2022
Buying windows and doors for your house can be a big decision. At Pella, we know that it isn’t an experience that is the same for everyone and is not a decision that is made often. We’re here to help and we’re close to home. We have over 200 Pella showrooms across the country, so we are never that far away.
Read on to learn why you should schedule an in-home consultation through your local Pella showroom when you buy your windows and doors.
No-Cost, No Obligation, In-Home Consultation
It can be tough to picture exactly what the customizable windows and doors you want to buy will look like or how they will operate in your home. That’s why it is always better to work with one of your local Pella experts. When you schedule a complimentary in-home consultation, our window and door expert will come directly to you. They’ll help you find the best solution for your home, show you finishes and colors and talk through your options.
Your in-home consultation is completely free of charge and does not commit you to anything. Your local expert will measure your current windows and doors to give you a quote for your replacement. When you order windows online or visit a big box home improvement store, you miss out on this expertise and assistance. Colors and finishes often appear differently online than in person and getting exact window measurements yourself can be tricky.
A Local Pella Expert at Your Door
Local Pella experts are at every Pella showroom to support you. Our experts only sell Pella. You can trust that they know their stuff, they’ve been trained just for this and are the most qualified to help you bring your vision to life.
Experts in their field, they are available to answer all your questions about not just products, but the window replacement process from start to finish. They can even help with installation and are there to support you with service after the sale if needed; proper installation is key to dependable performance. This level of hands-on support may not be available to you when you buy online or through a large home improvement store.
You deserve complete peace of mind. By buying through your local Pella branch and having the branch install your new windows and doors, the products are covered by The Pella Care Guarantee. This includes a product warranty for the product purchased plus 10-year installation warranty and service agreement.1
Access Exclusive Products and Innovations
Have you seen our latest innovation yet? Meet with your local expert to see our latest innovation, the Hidden Screen, the first and only hidden screen for vinyl windows. The game changing screen appears when you open a single-hung, double-hung or sliding window and folds away when the window is closed.
When you are ready to replace your windows and doors, schedule an in-home consultation and work with one of our experts instead of ordering windows online. You can see and touch products in person, talk with your local Pella expert and experience our latest innovations. Schedule a free in-home consultation to get professional measurements, project expertise and a no-pressure quote from the comfort of your home.
1Pella Care Guarantee available exclusively for replacement customers who purchase Pella products and have them installed directly by their local Pella Window and Door Showroom.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.