Pella Lifetime Limited Warranty
Posted
on February 21, 2017
Why is a window warranty important?
A typical window warranty length varies, as does the amount of coverage provided by the warranty. Not all windows are created equally, and a quality window warranty will be one that covers both product and installation. Searching for the best warranty is important because it gives you confidence knowing that a company will stand behind their product.
Pella® windows are already backed by some of the strongest window, door and installation warranties in the business. Quality products, like Pella windows and doors, support strong warranties because they are made to last. To uphold our commitment to creating the highest quality products with proven durability and performance, we introduced on February 10th, 2017 new limited lifetime warranty coverage on wood window and patio door products.
What does limited Lifetime Warranty coverage mean?
This new warranty applies to Pella wood window & wood patio doors sold on or after February 10, 2017. It applies to the original homeowner in any owner-occupied single-family residence and includes coverage for:
- Wood Deterioration
- Cracking and peeling on aluminum cladding in non-seacoast environments (homes at least two miles from coastal waters)
- Non-laminated insulating glass (IG)
See written limited warranty, including exceptions and limitations, at https://www.pella.com/support/warranties/.
Why choose wood windows and patio doors?
Wood framed windows and patio doors add exquisite and unique beauty to any home - from the simple elegance of a craftsman home to the elaborate woodwork distinct to a more traditional tudor style, genuine wood is classic, solid, and versatile. Wood offers more features and options than other materials and since it can be painted or refinished, it also offers virtually unlimited interior and exterior color options. Wood window frames are also natural insulators, keeping your home warm and comfortable with durable aluminum-clad exteriors.
When you purchase your window or door through your local Pella showroom, you are also covered by the Pella Care Guarantee. The Pella Care Guarantee is available exclusively for replacement customers who purchase and install Pella products through their local Pella Window and Door Showroom and consists of a package of product warranties and installation warranty and service agreement that cover your products and their installation – including labor – for up to 10 years with the Pella Care Guarantee. See written limited warranty, including exceptions and limitations, at pella.com/warranty.
* View written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations at pella.com/warranty.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.