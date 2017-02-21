Pella Lifetime Limited Warranty

Why is a window warranty important?

A typical window warranty length varies, as does the amount of coverage provided by the warranty. Not all windows are created equally, and a quality window warranty will be one that covers both product and installation. Searching for the best warranty is important because it gives you confidence knowing that a company will stand behind their product.

Pella® windows are already backed by some of the strongest window, door and installation warranties in the business. Quality products, like Pella windows and doors, support strong warranties because they are made to last. To uphold our commitment to creating the highest quality products with proven durability and performance, we introduced on February 10th, 2017 new limited lifetime warranty coverage on wood window and patio door products.