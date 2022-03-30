Questions to Ask When Buying A House

Questions to Ask About Your Potential Home’s Windows and Doors

These fundamental structures are easy to overlook when you’re falling in love with a home’s floor plan or fixtures, but asking about the windows and doors of your potential home is key to understanding what your costs as a homeowner will look like for the first few years.

Quality windows and doors can last for years or even decades. But knowing when your home’s doors and windows were last installed and who installed them is a must. Professional installation by experts is critical to the lifespan and performance of your home’s windows and doors.

Here are some key questions to ask about the doors and windows in your prospective home.

When were these windows installed?

When were the doors installed?

Do you know what company installed them?

Is there a record of maintenance on this home’s windows and doors?

Why were the windows or doors last replaced?

Questions to Ask Your Realtor Before Buying a Home

No matter how much research you’ve done, at the end of the day, your realtor knows more about buying houses than you’ll ever care to. Lean on your realtor’s expertise by asking these home buying questions before you decide to put in an offer.

How many people are interested in this home?

What can we reasonably expect to spend on this home?

If you bought this house, are there any major changes you would make in the first five years of owning it?

Are there any easy upgrades we could do to increase this home’s value quickly?

What do we need to make sure we have a competitive offer on this property?

Are there any similar homes in this market that might be a better fit for us? If so, why?

In the home buying process, knowledge really is power. The more you know, the more confidence you will have in making your offer and the more comfortable you will be with the value you receive for the investment you’re making. If your new home is in need of replacement windows or an upgraded entry or patio door, schedule a consultation with Pella’s passionate experts today.