Questions to Ask When Buying A House
on March 30, 2022
Whether you’re a first time homebuyer or you’re moving from an existing property to a house that better suits your family’s needs, there are many factors to consider. The housing market is constantly changing, and can be extremely competitive. Regardless of your previous home buying experience (or lack thereof), let’s walk through some of the questions you should ask before you make an offer on your dream home.
Basic Homebuyer Questions to Ask General Questions to Ask When Buying a House
Let’s start by covering the basics. At minimum, these are the questions you need answered to feel comfortable keeping a property on your “potentials” list. These initial home buying questions will help you determine whether or not the house in question is a good investment before you consider lifestyle fit and design preferences.
- What is the highlight feature of this home?
- What is the biggest issue previous owners have had with this home?
- How old is the home?
- Has there been any major construction or remodeling done on this home? If so, when?
- How new are the appliances?
- What are average utility costs?
- Are there opportunities to increase the value of this home?
- How many bedrooms/bathrooms does the home have?
- Does the square footage include a basement?
Questions to Ask About Home Maintenance Before You Buy
It’s easy to get caught up in the idealized version of home ownership, but the reality includes maintenance and routine upkeep. Each new-to-you home comes with its own set of quirks and surprises. The more you know before you buy, the less likely you are to face major unexpected maintenance expenses.
- How often do major maintenance tasks need to be handled?
- Are there any unexpected maintenance tasks you should know about?
- Have previous owners run into any major maintenance issues?
- Is there a record of previous maintenance done?
Questions to Ask About Your Potential Home’s Windows and Doors
These fundamental structures are easy to overlook when you’re falling in love with a home’s floor plan or fixtures, but asking about the windows and doors of your potential home is key to understanding what your costs as a homeowner will look like for the first few years.
Quality windows and doors can last for years or even decades. But knowing when your home’s doors and windows were last installed and who installed them is a must. Professional installation by experts is critical to the lifespan and performance of your home’s windows and doors.
Here are some key questions to ask about the doors and windows in your prospective home.
- When were these windows installed?
- When were the doors installed?
- Do you know what company installed them?
- Is there a record of maintenance on this home’s windows and doors?
- Why were the windows or doors last replaced?
Questions to Ask Your Realtor Before Buying a Home
No matter how much research you’ve done, at the end of the day, your realtor knows more about buying houses than you’ll ever care to. Lean on your realtor’s expertise by asking these home buying questions before you decide to put in an offer.
- How many people are interested in this home?
- What can we reasonably expect to spend on this home?
- If you bought this house, are there any major changes you would make in the first five years of owning it?
- Are there any easy upgrades we could do to increase this home’s value quickly?
- What do we need to make sure we have a competitive offer on this property?
- Are there any similar homes in this market that might be a better fit for us? If so, why?
In the home buying process, knowledge really is power. The more you know, the more confidence you will have in making your offer and the more comfortable you will be with the value you receive for the investment you’re making. If your new home is in need of replacement windows or an upgraded entry or patio door, schedule a consultation with Pella’s passionate experts today.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.