Best Windows for Midwest Home Styles
Posted
on March 11, 2022
What’s a Midwest House Style?
If you’ve spent any time in the heartland of the country, you’ve probably noticed some common themes throughout the neighborhoods. In the Midwest, there are a few popular home styles that stand out among the rest. Ranch, craftsman, and farmhouse houses are among the most commonly found architectural styles across the Great Plains and throughout the Midwest. But what defines each of these styles? Let’s dig a little deeper.
Ranch Houses
Ranch homes are typically one-story houses with an open layout and dedicated patio and outdoor space. Because these homes can also include a basement without compromising style, they are very popular in the Midwest where basements are a ubiquitous. The open floor plans of ranch homes make for great entertaining spaces which pair exceptionally well with the family values that the Midwest is well known for.
Craftsman Houses
Where simplicity and space are the hallmarks of a ranch style home, craftsman houses are about highlighting decorative elements and more intricate design details. Craftsman houses typically feature front porches and focus on utilizing local materials and handmade accents. Craftsman homes are all about the quality of craftsmanship and building for the community, by the community. Given this local ideology and the focus on the integrity and quality of the build, it makes sense that the heartland is so keen on this architectural style.
Farmhouse Style
In a part of the country that was built on farmland and still has a large portion of the country’s farms to this day, is it any surprise that farmhouse styles are popular in the Midwest? The defining features of a farmhouse build share many similarities with ranch builds. Both feature open layouts with lots of space and value simplicity in design. However, a farmhouse style home is typically situated on a larger acreage or bigger piece of land. Farmhouse also focuses on functionality above all else. These hallmarks make farmhouses the perfect home for families looking to simplify their lives or start their homesteading journeys, two philosophies that bring people to the Midwest time and time again.
Windows for Midwest Homes By Style
Now that we know the most popular home styles in the Midwest, it’s time to talk about windows. What are the best windows for each of these home styles? Let’s break it down.
Best Windows for Farmhouse Style Homes
When you think about farmhouse architecture, the spaciousness is one of the first things that comes to mind. One of the main contributing factors to that spaciousness is often an abundance of natural light. Farmhouse style windows are typically double-hung windows taller than they are wide.
Grilles are common features in windows best suited for the farmhouse architectural style. We often see bold black frames and grilles paired with a neutral color palette and clean lines, which complete this simple yet sophisticated look. Maximizing light by grouping farmhouse windows together is a common and sleek approach.
Best Windows for Ranch Style Homes
Historically, ranch style houses have received the short end of the stick when it comes to consistent window styling. This is in part due to the fact that ranch style homes were made by the hundreds of thousands to help expand sprawling suburbs during the postwar housing boom of the 1950s and 1960s. Home design professionals haven’t exactly come to a consensus on what window styles work best for ranch houses.
However, there are a few window types that complement the horizontal lines and need for natural light that the open floor plan of the ranch-style home calls for.
Picture Windows
Picture windows offer the best profile and light maximization for ranch homes. They are sleek, bold, and help lengthen the appearance of a ranch home. Also known as fixed windows, picture windows are non-operable (they don’t open), so they pack an extra energy efficient punch as well.
Casement Windows
Offering a similar look and feel as picture windows, casement windows are hinged on one side and crank open. The large expanse of uninterrupted glass helps natural light reach further into your home, a perfect counterpoint to the larger eaves and awnings that are commonplace in ranch home construction.
Awning Windows
Like casement windows, awning windows offer ventilation options via a hinge and crank mechanism. Where a casement window’s hinge is found on one side, an awning window swings open at the bottom from a hinge at the top of the window. These are extremely popular in parts of the Midwest that get more rain, as they can be opened to allow fresh air flow without letting the rain in.
Best Windows for Craftsman Style Homes
Craftsman style homes often feature multiple types of windows and varying window designs as well. Complementing the detailed design and hand-made touches of a craftsman style home’s construction, the visual interest that the unique grille designs of casement windows offer are an excellent choice.
Bay windows are another common option for craftsman style homes. Bay windows create cozy spaces in what would otherwise be darker rooms, letting in natural light and providing additional decorating space.
Double-hung and single-hung windows are extremely common in craftsman builds and most windows will feature a grille design of some sort, though almost all grille designs on Craftsman builds are vertical.
Pella Understands Midwest Windows and Doors
Pella Windows and Doors was founded in the Midwest. We have our roots in this region and deeply understand the unique needs of the Midwest’s architectural needs and preferences. We are also passionate about every piece of craftsmanship that goes into choosing and creating the right windows and doors for your home. From concept to consultation to installation, the Pella Difference is obvious.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.