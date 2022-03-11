Best Windows for Midwest Home Styles

If you’ve spent any time in the heartland of the country, you’ve probably noticed some common themes throughout the neighborhoods. In the Midwest, there are a few popular home styles that stand out among the rest. Ranch, craftsman, and farmhouse houses are among the most commonly found architectural styles across the Great Plains and throughout the Midwest. But what defines each of these styles? Let’s dig a little deeper.

Ranch Houses

Ranch homes are typically one-story houses with an open layout and dedicated patio and outdoor space. Because these homes can also include a basement without compromising style, they are very popular in the Midwest where basements are a ubiquitous. The open floor plans of ranch homes make for great entertaining spaces which pair exceptionally well with the family values that the Midwest is well known for.

Craftsman Houses

Where simplicity and space are the hallmarks of a ranch style home, craftsman houses are about highlighting decorative elements and more intricate design details. Craftsman houses typically feature front porches and focus on utilizing local materials and handmade accents. Craftsman homes are all about the quality of craftsmanship and building for the community, by the community. Given this local ideology and the focus on the integrity and quality of the build, it makes sense that the heartland is so keen on this architectural style.

Farmhouse Style

In a part of the country that was built on farmland and still has a large portion of the country’s farms to this day, is it any surprise that farmhouse styles are popular in the Midwest? The defining features of a farmhouse build share many similarities with ranch builds. Both feature open layouts with lots of space and value simplicity in design. However, a farmhouse style home is typically situated on a larger acreage or bigger piece of land. Farmhouse also focuses on functionality above all else. These hallmarks make farmhouses the perfect home for families looking to simplify their lives or start their homesteading journeys, two philosophies that bring people to the Midwest time and time again.