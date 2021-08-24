Casement Windows for Midwestern Homes

Has the time come to make updates to your home? Often the first part of your house to go out-of-date is your windows. The function and performance of your windows is especially important for Midwestern homeowners, since they are the first line of defense against the elements. If you are looking for windows that can help keep your home comfortable during the winter months, your search begins and ends with casement windows.

Updating Traditional Midwestern Homes for the 21st Century

Tradition is a hallmark of the Midwest. Midwest homeowners value history and you’ll find no better representation of that than the historic homes that populate the region. Whether you live in the downtown neighborhoods of Minneapolis or a suburb like Eden Prairie of Chanhassen, you know that the area is home to classic architectural styles, like the American Craftsman style that has become a local staple. The Residential Historic District of Fargo’s North Side is no different, with Tudor Revivals and Colonial Revivals dating as far back as the 1920s.

But as homes get older, updates are almost always in order. The key is to make upgrades that allow you to add a modern touch to your home without compromising the traditional style that made you fall in love with it in the first place. So if you are looking to replace the outdated windows of your home, there are options that can offer you the best of both worlds.

The climate of the Midwest is also an important factor to consider when choosing windows for your home. There is no question that the people who have lived in places like Minnesota or North Dakota for many years have grown accustomed to the humid summers and frigid winters, but their windows may not be as well equipped to withstand the weather conditions of the Midwest. You need windows that are going to keep your home insulated, blocking out the heat during the summer and avoiding drafts or leaks that allow the cold air in during the winter.

The Case for Casement Windows

Casement windows are exactly what every Midwestern homeowner is looking for, whether they realize it or not. Hinged on one side to open outward with the turn of a handle, casement windows not only allow you to better ventilate your home during the fall and spring, but they also illuminate the interior of your home by inviting in more natural light.

In terms of style, casement windows are more versatile than you might think. You’ll find them in architectural styles ranging from Tudors and Craftsman Bungalows to Spanish and Mediterranean style homes. They can cover the spectrum of home styles because they can be customized to suit any style, with your choice of wood, fiberglass and vinyl window frame options.

Most importantly, casement windows are conscious of your climate. Casement windows are more resistant to blustery weather, capable of withstanding the high winds that are common throughout the Midwest. There is also no dividing sash in a casement window, meaning the window forms a complete seal when closed. This helps create an excellent layer of insulation and better protects your home from extreme fluctuations in temperature.

Choose Casement Windows for Your Midwest Home

The best solutions are the simplest solutions, and casement windows are exactly that for homeowners who need to update their home. Built to withstand the weather conditions of the Midwest, casement windows can also be customized to suit your home style. They are the perfect way to bring your home into the 21st century without compromising its traditional style.

Ready to add casement windows to your home? Visit your nearest showroom and our team can help you find the casement windows that are going to keep your home stylish and comfortable.