You don’t always need to install new window trim when replacing windows — you may wish to continue using your existing window casings. However, if your current casings are in poor shape or fail to meet your current tastes, you may wish to consider replacing them as part of your replacement project.

Another thing to consider — when replacing existing windows, the paint line from the old trim may not align exactly. Because of this, some homeowners choose to replace existing window casings with a slightly wider board option.

The last important piece of information to consider is that type of window you may have can effect the trim you want to place on it. Awning windows, bay windows, casement windows and even double-hung windows and single-hung windows can all benefit from having their own trim style.