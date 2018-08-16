Choosing Interior Trim for Windows
Posted
on August 16, 2018
You don’t always need to install new window trim when replacing windows — you may wish to continue using your existing window casings. However, if your current casings are in poor shape or fail to meet your current tastes, you may wish to consider replacing them as part of your replacement project.
Another thing to consider — when replacing existing windows, the paint line from the old trim may not align exactly. Because of this, some homeowners choose to replace existing window casings with a slightly wider board option.
The last important piece of information to consider is that type of window you may have can effect the trim you want to place on it. Awning windows, bay windows, casement windows and even double-hung windows and single-hung windows can all benefit from having their own trim style.
Window casing ideas
When selecting interior window trim or casings you have many options to choose from, both in style and color. Find the combination that works best for your home.
Choosing between stained or painted trim
Choosing painted or stained trim and woodwork depends heavily on the decor of your rooms, the style of your home, natural lighting, and personal taste. Stained trim is a classic option that can give a homey vibe or be a great match for historical or Craftsman-style homes. But depending on the tone, it may limit your wall color choices. Painted trim—especially white or off-white—can give the illusion of a larger space and will look great with almost any wall color. Stained woodwork may hold up better to regular use and friction without chipping. Both stained and painted may require some maintenance depending on use.
Stained Trim
For stained trim, choose a wood species to coordinate with other woods in your home. Popular choices for wood window casings include pine and oak. Pine wood has a fine grain and is suitable for painting or staining. Oak is a hard wood with a defined grain pattern—popular with homeowners for its versatility and resilience. Stain colors for wood trim can be light, dark, or medium toned. Leaving wood trim with a natural finish can show off the texture and grain of the wood, bringing warmth into a room.
Painted Trim
Light-colored window trim: White trim and window casings are a popular modern choice. Many designers consider white trim to be timeless because of its clean, fresh appearance. White can provide contrast to bold colors, or a serene and spacious look with light or white walls. White trim with white windows gives a light, airy look while white trim with black window frames can give a contrast that can give a modern or modern farmhouse style. White doesn’t have to mean a stark white either, you can choose from a classic white, bright white, linen white or choose to have your casings simply primed to be painted with the shade of your choice.
Dark window casings: Dark trim, especially black, can look great with modern or industrial style homes. Dark window trim can bring depth and dimension to a room while starkly framing the windows—especially if the window frames are a contrasting color. Dark window trim can be accomplished with stain as well. For a rich look, consider a pine wood trim with a black or charcoal stain to let the wood grain shine through for additional texture and depth.
Trim colors: Some homeowners and designers strive to make the trim and casings blend with the surrounding walls. To accomplish that, the woodwork can be painted the same color as the walls. More adventurous decorators paint the trim a contrasting color. This can be a distinctive look in Victorian-style homes with detailed woodwork. If you plan to give your window casings a custom color, you can order them primed for painting.
Window casing styles
Styles of window casings can range from modern to classic. Choose a style to match the architecture of your home, your personal style, and something that will coordinate with any existing baseboards, crown moulding, chair rails, and window grilles.
Ranch style is typically relaxed and transitional. Simple elegance that neither stands out nor detracts from other elements.
Craftsman style typically distinguishes itself as simple and tailored. Although Craftsman styles tend to be thicker and can be a multi-piece trim, they also present with clean, simple lines.
The provincial style is practical and unassuming yet classic. Consider provincial style trim for homes that have a more intricate design. Provincial-style homes are common in the United States and are generally brick or stone. This style is also commonly used with country style.
Colonial style trim tends to be more detailed. Colonial trim typically includes multi-piece trims and wider baseboards along with optional crown moulding and additional pieces. Choose this style if you want your woodwork and trim to be an area of focus within the home.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.