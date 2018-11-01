Choosing Windows for Your Bungalow-Style Home

There are few styles of residential architecture as synonymous with their geographical area as the iconic bungalows that have become so closely associated with California. Ideal for mild climates and especially popular in the West, the structure is rather simple.

These 1- or 1½-story houses, complete with sloping roofs and a window over the main portion of the house, function as single-family homes that are practical, inexpensive and easily built. They typically include a front porch, tapered square columns, and an open floor plan.

The California bungalow remains the most popular type today, but beach bungalows have been adopted as an indelible staple of beachside culture in the West. These modern properties are coveted for their humble size, seaside views, and low-key vibes.

One of the most important elements of California and beach bungalows are the windows. There are a variety of different styles that have become staples of the modern bungalow.