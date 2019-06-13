Top Window Styles - A Side-by-Side Comparison

When replacing your windows, the first step is to have a full understanding of all the available options. A change of style can mean a dramatically different look for any of your favorite rooms, and going in a different direction in terms of operation can help streamline your home experience on a daily basis.

There are two common styles of operation for windows - windows that slide open and windows that crank open (also referred to as casement). Sliding windows are operated by moving a sash vertically or horizontally along a track. With a sliding operation, one or more panel can “slide” along a track, or one panel can remain stationary while the other panel slides alongside of it to open. A crank window opens to the otside of the home when the handle mechanism is turned.

Even if you are satisfied with your current style and functionality, it’s important to understand the difference between crank vs sliding operation before making a final decision. Take a look at all of the major differences between the two styles below.