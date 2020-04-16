How to Choose the Right Replacement Window Screens

Warmer weather is upon us, and opening your windows is one of the best ways to usher spring into your home. While you welcome the fresh air inside, your window’s insect screens1 play an important role in helping to keep bugs outside. But that’s not all window screens can do for your home. They also allow for increased light, ventilation and overall style.

There are four key features you should consider whether you’re looking for replacement window screens or seeking to add your insect screens before summer:

Ventilation – Insect screens allow you to enjoy a breeze of fresh air while decreasing the infiltration of pesky flies, mosquitos and other bugs into your home. Compare the size of the replacement window screen’s mesh and search for options that let in as much air as possible without sacrificing protection from insects.

– Insect screens allow you to enjoy a breeze of fresh air while decreasing the infiltration of pesky flies, mosquitos and other bugs into your home. Compare the size of the replacement window screen’s mesh and search for options that let in as much air as possible without sacrificing protection from insects. Transparency – Conventional window screens are durable and functional, but they are more visible as you look out your windows. Today, you can find screens that aren’t noticeable from either inside or outside your home, letting in more light and enhancing your view and curb appeal. High-transparency screen options are available with some window product lines and include Pella InViewTM Screens.

– Conventional window screens are durable and functional, but they are more visible as you look out your windows. Today, you can find screens that aren’t noticeable from either inside or outside your home, letting in more light and enhancing your view and curb appeal. High-transparency screen options are available with some window product lines and include Pella InViewTM Screens. Material – Fiberglass is the most common material for replacement window screens because it doesn’t rust, corrode or stain, although aluminum screens are less likely to tear. Conventional fiberglass or high-transparency screen cloth options are available with Pella products and screen frames feature durable, painted aluminum. Finish colors vary between product lines.

– Fiberglass is the most common material for replacement window screens because it doesn’t rust, corrode or stain, although aluminum screens are less likely to tear. Conventional fiberglass or high-transparency screen cloth options are available with Pella products and screen frames feature durable, painted aluminum. Finish colors vary between product lines. Style – Flat screens come standard with almost all windows, and they can be found in a number of materials and weaves. Pella® Rolscreen® Retractable Screens are a great choice for homeowners who want to get the most from their view by hiding the screen when the window is closed.2 This unique style operates seamlessly with the sash, automatically appearing when the window is opened and rolling out of sight when the window is closed – meaning a cleaner more polished look from the interior and exterior. Rolscreens® eliminate the need for seasonal screen removal and storage.

Since dirt and dust will unavoidably build up on your window screens, you’ll want to inquire about the ease of pulling out and cleaning your insect screens. Whether you’re looking for replacement window screens or finishing a full window replacement in your home, your insect screen options might vary based on your location. To see the details and differences among screens, ask questions or discover which insect screen is best for your home, stop by your local Pella showroom.

1Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

2An optional upgrade on Architect Series and Lifestyle Series casement windows and sliding patio doors.