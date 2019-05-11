Introducing The Pella® Lifestyle Series

Our tradition of innovation and continuous improvement means developing new products to fit your lifestyle and help achieve your design vision. Keeping with that spirit, we’ve introduced a new line of stylish, flexible, innovative and high-performance wood windows and patio doors.

The Pella® Lifestyle Series offers the beauty and durability of wood combined with style flexibility, enhanced performance options and purposeful innovations to deliver solutions for real life. This new series fulfills the design and function requirements of today’s modern home.

This series of windows and patio doors offers not only a limited lifetime warranty, but also the most desired features and options for ultimate flexibility and style. Lifestyle Series windows and patio doors are available in warm natural interior and exterior finish options with available grille patterns, hardware, and integrated blinds and shades offering the style flexibility to complement any style home from modern and contemporary to historic and classic.

Make your home more comfortable and help keep outside noises out and inside noises in with unrivaled energy efficiency, sound performance, and features. In addition to offering a patented triple-pane glass design, several Pella Lifestyle Series windows have been designated as some of the Most Efficient ENERGY STAR® certified products in 2020.*

Customize your windows and patio doors to meet your needs when you create solutions room by room. The needs in each room of a home vary greatly depending on the direction the room faces, the available natural light, and the way it’s used. With Pella, you can customize your windows and doors with between-the-glass blinds and shades, Rolscreen retractable screens and integrated security sensors, and available glass options designed for specific climates.

Find out more about how Pella Lifestyle Series windows and patio doors can make your home more beautiful and comfortable by scheduling a free in-home consultation with your local Pella branch. Our product experts can tell you more about each of the customizable options that can offer an unbeatable combination of energy efficiency, sound control and value.**

*Some Pella products may not meet ENERGY STAR guidelines in Canada. For more information, contact your local Pella sales representative or go to energystar.gc.ca.

**Performance solutions require upgrades to triple-pane, AdvancedComfort Low-E and mixed glazing thickness glass. Based on comparing product quotes and published STC/OITC and U-Factor ratings of leading national wood window and patio door brands.