Types of Window Shutters

A common style of shutters in America is louvered shutters, which consist of horizontal slats. Like blinds, these shutters work best for keeping light out. These shutters can be closed over the windows while still allowing in fresh air through the slats.

Another style to consider is panel shutters. Panel shutters are solid rectangles that resemble small, narrow doors. They were used in colonial New England and still have a colonial feel. Modern panel shutters typically consist of wood panels, a vapor barrier, and sometimes a decorative covering to decrease both heat loss and summer heat gain.2

Lastly, there are board and batten shutters. This rustic style of shutters resembles small barn doors. They usually consist of three or four vertical boards overlaid with two or three short, horizontal boards. These shutters can actually be made at home fairly easily.

Shutter materials

There are three main materials used to make shutters: wood, vinyl, and composite material - a combination of wood and synthetic material.

Wood shutters have the most traditional and authentic look, but the downside of wood shutters is that they require regular maintenance.

Vinyl shutters do not require as much maintenance, but they can look inexpensive and artificial. They are usually mounted to the side of the house rather than being attached to the windows by hinges. Even though the shutters may only be decorative, mounting them directly to the side of your house can make them look like an afterthought that isn't really integrated into the architecture of the home.

A middle ground between wood and vinyl is a composite material. It is closer to the look and feel of wood, but it does not require as much maintenance as wood.