What is the best material to use for your windows? The answer may vary based on your home’s exterior finishes, style and color scheme. Choosing the right window material comes down to personal preference, however, we do have some suggestions for helping you make that decision.

Common Window and Siding Materials

The most common window materials include vinyl, wood and fiberglass. Each of these materials comes in a variety of styles, colors and finishes with multiple options and price points. The best window material for your home will depend on your style, budget, climate and home exterior.

Before choosing your material, carefully consider different window materials and how they work within your existing home exterior as well as their performance in your area’s climate.