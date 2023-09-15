While it certainly doesn’t hurt to prepare your home, choosing the right window installation team for your project means that you won’t need to sweat the details. The professional installers will remove your old windows, prepare the openings for new units and install the new windows following the manufacturer’s instructions. They’ll insulate your new windows with low expansion foam insulation, add trim and seal them inside and out with the appropriate materials. All that can create quite the mess, but the crew takes measures to protect your home.

The window installation crew will place drop cloths, tarps or other protection on the floors where they will be walking and around the work areas. This keeps the mess of the project from dirtying or damaging your home. They’ll thoroughly clean the work areas inside and outside your home and haul away all job-related debris — unless you specified that you wanted to keep your old window, trim or treatment. However, dust goes airborne, so you should expect some collection of dust inside your home.