Window Replacement: What You Need to Know
on February 25, 2022
Home Window Replacement Costs
here is no surefire way to estimate window replacement costs, but having a baseline of knowledge to help navigate the landscape of window replacement can mitigate sticker shock.
Variables to Consider
Each home is unique, and therefore each window replacement process will be as well. Here are some of the decisions you need to make before you get started.
Window Replacement Material
What material do you want for your replacement windows? Was the current material a factor in your decision to replace? There are varying benefits to each type of window material. Wood windows are durable, beautiful, and energy efficient when built and installed correctly. Fiberglass windows offer a different aesthetic and also pack an energy efficiency punch. Choose your preferred material to start narrowing down your price range.
Window Replacement Style
Are you going for a certain aesthetic or look? Is it time to update your window style to something a little more on trend, or are you hoping to stick with a timeless window style that exudes classic vibes? Whatever your answers to these questions, they will lay the foundation for another price point negotiation: window style. Style will dictate size and size will play into price. However, style also dictates complexity of installation, which is another major factor in any window replacement project. Narrow down your preferred styles to a top 3-5 and have some flexibility if your all-time favorite doesn’t quite fit your budget.
Window Replacement Budget
While your budget may not impact the total cost of your ideal window replacement project, it will impact the cost overall. Before you fall head over heels in love with windows you can’t afford, write down your budgetary range. This keeps your costs and your mind grounded as you work through the process.
Window Technology
Window performance technology has come a long way, which means there is plenty to consider here. What are you hoping to achieve with this window replacement project? Do you want a more energy efficient home? Do you wish it were cooler in the summer months or warmer in the winter? Do you desperately hope to stop hearing your neighbor’s dog barking at six in the morning? Sound mitigation, energy efficiency and the ability to hold or reflect heat are all with Pella’s advanced window technology. The more advanced the window technology, the higher the price point.
Window Replacement Process
Start With Your Vision
As with all home improvement projects, the seed of the idea and the dream that comes from it is the best place to start. While in the end your wildest dreams may not be entirely possible, dreaming big is the best way to land on a final product that increases your personal home enjoyment.
Do Your Research
Utilize the resources available to you by doing a little research. Look into the types of windows you’re considering. Dig into information on the companies you’re interested in working with. Find inspiration on the design aesthetic you want to achieve. Coming to the table armed with knowledge will only serve to move your project along faster and help you communicate effectively with your installation professionals to achieve your desired outcome.
Make Final Decisions and Schedule Your Replacement Window Installation
Once you’ve got everything decided, set aside your decisions and sleep on it. Return to the final choices in the morning and call to schedule the installation then. The last thing you want is to rush through the final stages of the decision-making process only to realize you hate two of the windows you chose after the purchase has been made and your Pella professional installation crew is already on the calendar.
Understanding Window Installation
After going through all the beginning stages of window replacement, the time for the replacement itself has finally arrived. Here’s what you need to do to prepare for your professional installation team and how you can make sure the process goes as smoothly and quickly as possible.
Window Installation Prep
Before the installation craftsmen arrive, move furniture away from the windows being replaced. While Pella professionals live by the Pella Promise and are trained to work around your decor and furniture, it can make a world of difference to have a bit of extra elbow room from the start.
Plan to keep pets and children away from the work area. Your family’s safety is of the utmost importance to us. No matter how careful or conscientious our professionals are, replacing windows in your home is a construction project and comes with the same risks.
What to Expect on Replacement Window Installation Day
We’ve already written a comprehensive guide on what to expect on installation day, but here’s the Cliff Notes version. Your belongings will stay safe and secure while our Pella professionals or Independent Pella Certified Contractors cover any working area with drop cloths to catch any dust or debris. The old windows will be carefully removed and the new ones will be placed. Depending on your specific plan, this may include a pocket installation or a full-frame installation. Full-frame installations require more labor, which means the Pella crew may be at your home a bit longer.
When the window replacement installation is complete, we will thoroughly clean the area and leave it spotless. All you have to worry about is taking in the beauty of your brand new Pella windows.
Enjoy the Results
Replacing your home’s windows is an extensive and often exhausting process. After all the hard work you put in - from dreaming up what your new windows might look like to choosing the best materials, styles, and hardware to suit your family’s needs - you deserve to enjoy the moment. So sit back, relax, and bask in the natural light flowing through your stunning new windows.
Ready to level up your home’s windows? Schedule a consultation today and get your replacement window project started.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.