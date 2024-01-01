Annapolis Double-Hung Windows
Timeless Double-Hung Windows Suit Traditional and Modern Annapolis Homes
From its prominent Colonial-era presence to its significant role in Union operations during the Civil War, Annapolis’s rich history is evident in the smattering of formidable Palladians, ornate Second Empires and charming bungalows found around the city today. But, while traditional styles may be prevalent, Annapolis’s position on the Chesapeake Bay and desirable coastal living conditions are fueling contemporary renovations and new construction, which can be seen in the modern Cape Cods and Tidewaters dotting its shoreline. Despite this variety of architectural styles, double-hung windows remain a constant among them.
Also known as sash windows, double-hung windows feature two operable sashes that slide vertically within the frame, so you can open the top or bottom sash for enhanced ventilation. Beyond the additional airflow, their ease-of-operation and timeless look make double-hung windows a popular pick among Annapolis homeowners.
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Traditional Style
Annapolis has more original 18th century structures still standing than any other U.S. state. If you’re worried that replacing your windows might jeopardize the integrity of your historic home, don’t be. Our double-hung windows are true to traditional styles and materials, meet historic ordinances and can be customized to further reinforce your home’s authenticity.
Modern Customizations
As contemporary architecture becomes more and more popular in and around Annapolis, so do window customizations that emphasize this style. Think: sleek black finishes, matte black hardware and minimalist grilles that still provide the look of individual window panes but in a modern way, such as Cross, Special and Top Row patterns.
Bay Windows
Bay windows are a defining characteristic of many historic homes. This configuration of three windows forms an angular curve that extends beyond the walls of the home, adding more space to a room. Double-hung windows are often used to form bay windows — flanking the central fixed window — because of their operable properties, allowing pleasant coastal breezes to flow in.
Fiberglass Windows
Because low-maintenance, energy-efficient fiberglass holds its own exceptionally well against Annapolis’s salty coastal air, it’s a smart choice for residents looking to replace their windows. With fiberglass double-hung windows, you can feel assured that your home is getting a boost in style and durability.
Annapolis Climate Recommendations
Salty Air
Low-E Protection
Dual-Pane Glass
Want to cut your energy costs? Invest in energy-efficient dual-pane windows that fill with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency.
