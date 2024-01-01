From its prominent Colonial-era presence to its significant role in Union operations during the Civil War, Annapolis’s rich history is evident in the smattering of formidable Palladians, ornate Second Empires and charming bungalows found around the city today. But, while traditional styles may be prevalent, Annapolis’s position on the Chesapeake Bay and desirable coastal living conditions are fueling contemporary renovations and new construction, which can be seen in the modern Cape Cods and Tidewaters dotting its shoreline. Despite this variety of architectural styles, double-hung windows remain a constant among them.

Also known as sash windows, double-hung windows feature two operable sashes that slide vertically within the frame, so you can open the top or bottom sash for enhanced ventilation. Beyond the additional airflow, their ease-of-operation and timeless look make double-hung windows a popular pick among Annapolis homeowners.

Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows