Annapolis Double-Hung Windows

Timeless Double-Hung Windows Suit Traditional and Modern Annapolis Homes

From its prominent Colonial-era presence to its significant role in Union operations during the Civil War, Annapolis’s rich history is evident in the smattering of formidable Palladians, ornate Second Empires and charming bungalows found around the city today. But, while traditional styles may be prevalent, Annapolis’s position on the Chesapeake Bay and desirable coastal living conditions are fueling contemporary renovations and new construction, which can be seen in the modern Cape Cods and Tidewaters dotting its shoreline. Despite this variety of architectural styles, double-hung windows remain a constant among them.

Also known as sash windows, double-hung windows feature two operable sashes that slide vertically within the frame, so you can open the top or bottom sash for enhanced ventilation. Beyond the additional airflow, their ease-of-operation and timeless look make double-hung windows a popular pick among Annapolis homeowners.

Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Traditional Style

Annapolis has more original 18th century structures still standing than any other U.S. state. If you’re worried that replacing your windows might jeopardize the integrity of your historic home, don’t be. Our double-hung windows are true to traditional styles and materials, meet historic ordinances and can be customized to further reinforce your home’s authenticity.

Modern Customizations

As contemporary architecture becomes more and more popular in and around Annapolis, so do window customizations that emphasize this style. Think: sleek black finishes, matte black hardware and minimalist grilles that still provide the look of individual window panes but in a modern way, such as Cross, Special and Top Row patterns.

Bay Windows

Bay windows are a defining characteristic of many historic homes. This configuration of three windows forms an angular curve that extends beyond the walls of the home, adding more space to a room. Double-hung windows are often used to form bay windows — flanking the central fixed window — because of their operable properties, allowing pleasant coastal breezes to flow in.

Fiberglass Windows

Because low-maintenance, energy-efficient fiberglass holds its own exceptionally well against Annapolis’s salty coastal air, it’s a smart choice for residents looking to replace their windows. With fiberglass double-hung windows, you can feel assured that your home is getting a boost in style and durability.

Product Lines

Annapolis Climate Recommendations

Salty Air

In coastal areas like Annapolis, windows are more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. With durable materials like fiberglass or vinyl, your double-hung windows can better maintain their integrity.

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with Low-E glass may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

Dual-Pane Glass

Want to cut your energy costs? Invest in energy-efficient dual-pane windows that fill with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency.

