Historic Society Requirements

Many historic towns and districts have laws that require homeowners to replace their windows with a historically accurate product. This often means no plastic or composite materials are allowed, and that replacement windows must have the same 12-over-12 or 6-over-6 pane pattern that the original window had. The Pella Architect Series is a great example of how beautiful, brand-new windows can maintain the historic look of your home, and can keep you within the limits of historic ordinances. These windows are available in a variety of styles:

Historic Authenticity

Replacement windows required for old houses can be different from standard replacement windows. These windows combine modern conveniences with historical authenticity, and are usually made of a solid wood like Pine, Mahogany or Douglas Fir. They give the divided light look of authentic window panes without actually having divided panes. The final touch is authentic hardware that is available in finishes that match your existing hardware. Each window is built to order to in the sizes needed for historic homes.

Historic Look with Modern Technology

Owners of historic homes do not need to sacrifice the conveniences of modern windows. Replacing your windows with historically accurate new windows will give you the look of an old window with new features like double or triple pane glass, Low-E coatings, and features that will help protect your wood like EnduraGuard and EnduraClad. These features help you get the most energy efficiency out of your brand new windows.

When you own a historic home, choosing the right replacement windows can be a challenge. Find out all your options for replacement windows for historic homes at your local showroom, where you can get advice on whether to repair or replace your windows and find gorgeous, vintage style replacement windows that will maintain the historic integrity of your home.