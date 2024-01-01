Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Choosing quality building materials, including your windows and doors, is an important element of the custom build process.
Popular home styles and trends in Annapolis
Annapolis is a historic town with Colonial ties, as you can see from the strong presence of Colonial architecture that still exists today. Double-hung windows and French patio doors — both with symmetrical square grilles — can connect your home to the town's heritage.
A contemporary style is a popular option that is growing in favor of those building new homes in the area. To modernize the design of your new home, consider choosing sleek wood or vinyl windows with large panes of glass and black frames.
Pella of Annapolis has windows and patio doors to fit your home, whatever the style. Talk to an expert to start the process of choosing your style. Our knowledgeable team can guide you to the right products, placement, room use, orientation, and energy-efficient features to meet your needs.
View new construction projects in Annapolis
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
Find a Showroom Near You
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Gaithersburg
202 Perry ParkwaySuite 6Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Call Now:(202) 810-6722
Service:(301) 957-7014
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Beltsville
12100 Baltimore AvenueSuite 1Beltsville, MD 20705
Call Now:(301) 685-1715
Service:(301) 957-7014
Ready to Explore Options?
We can help you explore your options by connecting you with a local Pella expert in your area. Tell us about your project to get a custom project consultation today.