Pella Windows & Doors of Gaithersburg
Contact Details
- Call (202) 810-6722
- 202 Perry ParkwaySuite 6Gaithersburg, MD20877
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday Temporarily Closed
- Tuesday Temporarily Closed
- Wednesday Temporarily Closed
- Thursday Temporarily Closed
- Friday Temporarily Closed
- Saturday Temporarily Closed
- Sunday Closed
Pella Windows & Doors of Gaithersburg is part of Pella Mid-Atlantic, one of the largest distributors of Pella products in North America. We’ve been helping homeowners complete their replacement window and door projects since 1931.
Our showroom on Perry Parkway serves the Gaithersburg community and other communities north of Washington, D.C., including Chevy Chase, Potomac, North Bethesda and Silver Spring. Find our store near the Montgomery County Agricultural Center, just off Interstate 270 and moments away from Interstate 370.
Find the windows and doors you need with the help of our experts.
Pella of Gaithersburg is dedicated to helping residents of the D.C. area make the most informed window and door decisions. We’re a full-service window and door company committed to helping you through every step of the replacement process.
Whether you have a historic house in the District of Columbia or a Colonial or contemporary home in the northern suburbs, we can help you select the solution for your style and needs. Consult our team of window and door experts to learn the latest innovations, convenient features and style trends.
We can help you choose and professionally install a D.C.-area favorite like wood windows and wood sliding patio doors or a beautiful multi-slide patio door like the one we’ve built into our own showroom.
Washington D.C. Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Our Promotion
Local Trending Products
- Washington D.C. Double-Hung Windows
Washington D.C. Double-Hung Windows
- Custom Front Doors for a Storied City
Custom Front Doors for a Storied City