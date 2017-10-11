Bloomhouse: The Most Unique House You Will Ever See

We replaced four sliding patio doors on the unique Bloomhouse. Three wood sliding patio doors and one vinyl sliding patio door were used. They are all custom sized, with the vinyl sliding patio door at the top being only 45 inches wide! The Bloomhouse was built in 1980 and designed by architect Charles Harker who specializes in organic architecture. It has received several awards and has been exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan. You can see more photos of the home here.