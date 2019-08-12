<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Combination of New Windows Refreshes Austin Home

PostedbyAnthony Marino

on August 12, 2019

Before

Brick ranch house with old aluminum windows and white entry door

After

Brick ranch house with new fiberglass and vinyl double-hung windows

Project Scope

New fiberglass double-hung windows on brick home

This Austin, Texas, home had old aluminum windows. We replaced them using a combination of Pella®  Impervia® and Pella® 250 Series windows with brown exterior finishes and white interior finishes. Both fiberglass and vinyl are low-maintenance, high-performing materials that will provide energy efficiency despite the strong Austin heat.

The result of installing these new casement, double-hung, single-hung and custom windows is an updated, more contemporary aesthetic, and a future of lower energy bills.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now