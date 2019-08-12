Combination of New Windows Refreshes Austin Home
PostedbyAnthony Marino
on August 12, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
10 years
Area of Structure Involved:
Bedroom, breakfast room, living room
Products Used:
This Austin, Texas, home had old aluminum windows. We replaced them using a combination of Pella® Impervia® and Pella® 250 Series windows with brown exterior finishes and white interior finishes. Both fiberglass and vinyl are low-maintenance, high-performing materials that will provide energy efficiency despite the strong Austin heat.
The result of installing these new casement, double-hung, single-hung and custom windows is an updated, more contemporary aesthetic, and a future of lower energy bills.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.