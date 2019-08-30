Custom Windows Provide Energy Efficiency to Texas Home
PostedbyAnthony Marino
on August 30, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Pflugerville, TX
Age of Structure:
20 years
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole home
Products Used:
This Pflugerville, Texas, homeowner wanted to replace their existing windows with a more energy-efficient and low-maintenance option.
So, we installed easy-to-care-for, high-performing vinyl windows from Pella's 250 Series throughout the home. Styles we used included special shape, single-hung and double-hung windows.
These new, well-functioning windows lend a more modern aesthetic to the home while also improving its energy efficiency.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.