Custom Windows Provide Energy Efficiency to Texas Home

PostedbyAnthony Marino

on August 30, 2019

Before

New vinyl double-hung windows

After

New vinyl special-shape single-hung windows

Project Scope

This Pflugerville, Texas, homeowner wanted to replace their existing windows with a more energy-efficient and low-maintenance option.

So, we installed easy-to-care-for, high-performing vinyl windows from Pella's 250 Series throughout the home. Styles we used included special shape, single-hung and double-hung windows.

These new, well-functioning windows lend a more modern aesthetic to the home while also improving its energy efficiency.

