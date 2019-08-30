New Easy-Care Vinyl Windows Enhance Energy Efficiency

We replaced old aluminum windows on the front of this this Austin, Texas, home with new Pella® 250 Series vinyl windows. On the back of the home, the old windows had grille patterns which obstructed the homeowner's view to the patio. New picture windows help provide an enhanced indoor-outdoor connection.

We also replaced the old patio door with a new hinged patio door from the Pella® Lifestyle Series with a white exterior stained mahogany interior.

The updates provide enhanced energy efficiency with the ease of low-maintenance vinyl.