New Easy-Care Vinyl Windows Enhance Energy Efficiency

PostedbyAnthony Marino

on August 30, 2019

Project Scope

Before

Exterior view of front of two-story red brick home with old aluminum double-hung windows

After

Front exterior view of two-story red brick home with new vinyl single-hung windows

Before

Old hinged patio door with traditional grille pattern

After

New white hinged patio door from Pella's Lifestyle Series

We replaced old aluminum windows on the front of this this Austin, Texas, home with new Pella® 250 Series vinyl windows. On the back of the home, the old windows had grille patterns which obstructed the homeowner's view to the patio. New picture windows help provide an enhanced indoor-outdoor connection. 

We also replaced the old patio door with a new hinged patio door from the Pella® Lifestyle Series with a white exterior stained mahogany interior.

The updates provide enhanced energy efficiency with the ease of low-maintenance vinyl.

Interior view of living room with picture windows and double hinged patio doors

