A Window Upgrade for a Round Rock Home
PostedbyAnthony Marino
on June 3, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
1978
Area of Structure Involved:
Windows
Products Used:
Single-Hung Windows and Encompass by Pella®
The owner of this Texas stone house in Round Rock came to us with a common problem. The original aluminum builder grade windows had long since failed. The new home buyer approached us seeking an economic upgrade that would also improve the appearance of the exterior. In total, we ended up installing 11 replacement Encompass by Pella Series windows for the homeowner.
Project Gallery
