A Window Upgrade for a Round Rock Home

PostedbyAnthony Marino

on June 3, 2020

front exterior door of remodeled home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Austin, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    1978

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Windows

  • Products Used:

    Single-Hung Windows and Encompass by Pella®

The owner of this Texas stone house in Round Rock came to us with a common problem. The original aluminum builder grade windows had long since failed. The new home buyer approached us seeking an economic upgrade that would also improve the appearance of the exterior. In total, we ended up installing 11 replacement Encompass by Pella Series windows for the homeowner.

Project Gallery

