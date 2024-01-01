Trade Sales - Traverse City

Aaron Lowe is one of our Trade Sales team members in Traverse City and has been with Pella Windows and Doors since 2018. Aaron received an education at Central Michigan University and worked as a financial advisor before transitioning over to Pella. When he’s not working, you will most likely find Aaron skiing, playing a round of golf, hunting, fishing or spending quality time with his family (comprised of his wife, his two daughters and their dog).

213.612.1587

alowe@pellabyhorne.com