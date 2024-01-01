Upgrade the curb appeal and energy efficiency of your home with a new or replacement window or door from Pella Windows & Doors of Western Michigan, part of the Pella Windows by Horne family. We are proud to bring Michigan homeowners a personal approach buying windows and doors.

Since 1925, Pella has been crafting beautiful, high-quality wood windows. With a wide selection of wood, fiberglass and vinyl windows and patio doors, our team is here to help you find the perfect product for your home.

Through an initial free in-home consultation, Pella installers will work with you from the beginning of your project through the end, and beyond. The Pella Care Guarantee offers Wolverine State homeowners peace of mind, with some of the best warranties in the industry.

Come see our state-of-the-art, energy-efficient glass selections and our quality craftsmanship up close in one of our five Pella Windows by Horne showrooms. We invite you to stop by one of our showrooms, all conveniently located in Grand Rapids, Portage, Traverse City, Petoskey or Mount Pleasant.