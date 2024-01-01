Adam Homer

Marketing | Business Development Manager

Adam began his career with Pella in May of 2000 in Seattle, Washington as a sales consultant for the local branch. Over the course of his career, Adam has held a variety of positions in Sales, Marketing and Operations. Adam relocated to Arizona in 2004 with his wife and two daughters to join the Pella Mountain West team. His passion for the construction industry is driven by the ability to see both big and small projects develop from simple ideas to transformed spaces. He enjoys helping Pella customers learn and see how impactful our windows and doors can be to a home’s design, style, functionality and energy efficiency. Outside of work, Adam enjoys following his hometown Seattle Seahawks, listening to music, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Adam is also a proud former United States Marine and continues to apply the life lessons learned during his service.