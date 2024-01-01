Andrew Schiller

Owner & GM of Operations and Field Services

Andrew (Drew) was born and raised in the mountains of Colorado. He comes from a family involved in the construction industry, built his own house, and remodeled two others. He completed a Masters in Finance from the University of Denver and worked in corporate finance for many organizations, the last of which was an electric cooperative as CFO. After having achieved the pinnacle of his career track, he found something was missing.

Seeking change and hoping to fully utilize his entrepreneurial skill set. Drew met Doug in the winter of 2022 on a family ski vacation. That meeting ultimately lead to an investment opportunity, and an operations position with Pella of WYIDAHO. With careful consideration, he and his family made the leap to move to the Boise area in early 2023.

Drew's personal mission is to bring growth, positivity and comradery to his team while delivering best-in-class service to our WYIDAHO customers who choose Pella.