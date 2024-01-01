Trade Project Coordinator

Belinda Choy is one of our Retail Project Coordinators in Grand Rapids, and she has been working with Pella Windows and Doors since 2021. Before her time at Pella, Belinda worked for Land and Co and was their Resident Relations Director. Belinda was born and raised in Florida and when she is not at work she is outside enjoying her free time with her kids. Belinda also has a cat named Gypsy and 2 ducks by the name of Toit and Loui.

You can reach Belinda at bchoy@pellabyhorne.com

