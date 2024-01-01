Ben Ricard

Installed Sales Representative

I enjoy using my extensive knowledge, comforting honesty, and professional nature to supply my customers with the project that exceeds their expectations. I have been helping customers at Pella for over 10 years, and love the challenges of meeting, and helping new people on a daily basis. I am happily married and the proud father of two boys. I live in Littleton with my two dogs, and love spending my time with my family. When I do get some free time, I really enjoy playing and watching sports.