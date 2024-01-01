Bobby Clarke

Installed Sales Representative

Working nights in the restaurant industry for many years gave me the opportunity during the day to be involved in several complete home renovation projects over the years. The satisfaction I get from a before and after picture of a home improvement project just can’t be beat. Whether a home needs a facelift aesthetically or upgraded energy efficiency against those long cold VT winters, I strive to find the best solution to fit my customer and their home. In my free time, I enjoy exploring the great outdoors with my girlfriend and two dogs.