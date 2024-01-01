Calvin Caswell

Trade Sales Representative

I have been a sales representative since 2011. My favorite part of being a sales rep is meeting new people and helping them through the sales process in the easiest and most enjoyable manner possible. Being available and accountable has been instrumental to my success. When Im not working I enjoy spending time with my wife Christy and our chocolate lab Diesel. I am a volunteer firefighter and enjoy helping my town and neighbors when they are in need. I also enjoy being active and am a huge sports fan.