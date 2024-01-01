In-Home Sales Consultant

Bobby Gens, truly Pella through and through, hails from our namesake town of Pella, Iowa, where his journey began and laid the foundation for his career. With a robust background in construction and customer service, Bobby not only knows the nuts and bolts of installation but also excels in making genuine connections with customers. His competitive edge, honed as a college athlete, fuels his ambition to learn and grow professionally within Pella. Beyond work, Bobby finds joy in golfing and embracing the tranquility of the outdoors. His commitment to excellence and personal growth makes him an invaluable asset to our team and to every client he serves.