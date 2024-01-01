Our Team
Meet your local Pella team of Memphis
Our talented, experienced, and customer-focused team is dedicated to helping every customer select the right product for his or her home and budget. Our goal is not only to make our customers happy but also to make you so pleased with your experience that you can’t wait to refer your friends and family.
We look forward to meeting you and working together on your next window and door replacement project.
Interested in joining the Pella of Memphis team? Please visit our careers page.
Leadership
Doug East
Replacement Sales Manager
Showroom Coordinators
Briselda Ramirez
Showroom Ambassador, Inside Sales Support
Replacement Sales
Tony CheshireRead Bio
Jack Dunleavy
Residential Replacement ConsultantRead Bio
Bobby Gens
In-Home Sales Consultant
Heith Hatfield
Residential Replacement ConsultantRead Bio
Mark Owens
Residential Replacement ConsultantRead Bio
Ginny Williams
In-Home Sales Consultant