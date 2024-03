Service Coordinator

Cassandra Florentine is one of our Service Coordinators based in Grand Rapids, and has rejoined the team in October 2022! Prior to her position here, Cassandra worked at Pella out of Auburn Hills for about 6 years, but then took a break to homeschool her oldest child. Outside of work, Cassandra enjoys spending time with her kids and crafting with them. She also enjoys gardening and playing the flute!