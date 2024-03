Account Specialist Builder - Architect Division

Chad Keyworth is one of our Builder and Architect Account Specialist team members and is based in Mt. Pleasant, MI. He grew up in Yale, Michigan, and previously worked as a Director of Group Golf Sales at a local golf resort.



Outside of work, Chad enjoys golfing, fishing, cooking/smoking meat, playing board games, watching sports, and spending time with his wife and family.

You can contact him at ckeyworth@pellabyhorne.com