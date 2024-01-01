Chris Guymon

Field Manager

Chris is a native of Sandy, UT, graduated from Jordan High School and College of Southern Idaho, having lived in various towns throughout Southern Idaho and the greater SLC area. He has been with Pella Windows and Doors since 2000, holding various positions in installation, service, and warehouse, with over 20 years of experience in the window and door industry. Currently, Chris manages the field operations in Utah, Southern Idaho, and Western Wyoming, which include Service, Installation, and Logistics. Chris holds a general contracting license for both Utah and Arizona and is certified in Lead-Based Paint renovation activities. He is a volunteer varsity scout leader, has been married to his wife for 25 years, and together has 3 children. His hobbies include camping, fishing, spending time with family, and helping others.