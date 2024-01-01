Chris Paulsen

Operations Manager

Chris joined the Pella Gateway team in 2020 as Operations Manager. He oversees the North Sioux City and Sioux Falls warehouse product flow, determining product handling and storage requirements. He spent 16 years at the Pella manufacturing plant in Sioux Center, IA as Production Coordinator. He enjoys working for Pella because Pella is a solid company with high quality products and he gets to do something new every day.

He resides in LeMars, IA. His daughters keep him busy with their dance and sports. He enjoys watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, Cubs, and Packers.