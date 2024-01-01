<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Norther Indiana Team picture
Trusted window replacement and installation company

Meet your local Pella Gateway team of Sioux City and Sioux Falls

Our talented, experienced, and customer-focused team is dedicated to helping every customer select the right product for his or her home and budget. Our goal is not only to make our customers happy but also to make you so pleased with your experience that you can’t wait to refer your friends and family.

We look forward to meeting you and working together on your next window and door replacement project.

Leadership

Collin Gingerich

General Manager

Read Bio
Rich Herman

Managing Partner

Read Bio

Sales

Fred Sundt

Sales Field Lead

Read Bio
JJ Arens

Sales Representative

Read Bio
Chad Boetger

Sales Representative

Read Bio
Josh Pinney

Sales Representative

Read Bio
Josh Carney

Sales Representative

Read Bio

Cjay Stauber

Sales Representative

Dejay Fykstra

Sales Representative

Shawn O'Keefe

Sales Representative

Commercial Sales

Laryl Koerselman

Commercial Sales Representative

Read Bio

Architect Representative

Cynthia Peterson

Architect Representative

Operations

Chris Paulsen

Operations Manager

Read Bio
Jeff Rhymer

Warehouse Staff

Read Bio

Service

Clay Campbell

Lead Service Technician

Read Bio
Stephanie Bowder

Service Coordinator

Read Bio
Katherine Hart

Service Coordinator

Read Bio
Nick Calvillo

Service Tech

Read Bio
Lynn Schild

Service Tech

Read Bio

Marketing & Business Development

Lisa Scott

Brand Manager

Read Bio

Accounting

Jeri Forsberg

Staff Accountant

