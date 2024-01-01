David Hadley

Owner - CEO

I am an alum of Wilkes University (1982), Harvard Extension School (1991) and Harvard Business School Executive Education (OPM 2006). My career in premium window distribution began in 1984. I've been a proud member of the Pella New England team since 1991 and have owned and operated the business since 1995. My wife and I reside on our farm in the beautiful Lakes Region of New Hampshire where we are very active in serving our local community. Owning this business while working side by side with my two daughters and my son in law is truly a dream come true. Together, with the rest of our world-class Pella New England team, we proudly serve Maine and New Hampshire with a full heart and laser focus on excellence.