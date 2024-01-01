Pella Windows & Doors of New England
Pella Windows & Doors of New England serves New England residents from four locations across Maine and New Hampshire. Pella specializes in quality, durable and beautiful windows, patio doors and entry doors designed to fit any need or project.
Visit one of our showrooms to explore our full line of window and door products including innovative, energy-efficient glass selections that stand up to the humid summers and cold winters of the Northeast. Whether you are building new or remodeling a historic New England home, Pella windows and doors can give your home a unique look from modern to contemporary.
Call us at 603-965-7840 or stop by your local showroom to talk through your next project. We can even come to you for a no-cost, no-obligation in-home consultation to get your project started on the right foot.
Maine & New Hampshire Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
During your in-home consultation we'll:
Talk about your project, share inspiring photos and videos, and show product samples that complement and enhance your home.
Help you find the right products, choose customizable options, and select an installation method that works for you.
Answer all of your questions and give you a quote on the spot.
Energy Efficient Windows and Doors
Pella Corporation is an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year five years in a row. Learn more about how windows and doors can reduce the costs of heating and cooling your home.
Nearby Showrooms
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Newington
25 Fox Run RoadSuite 2Newington, NH 03801
Call Now:(603) 725-4690
Service:(603) 725-4483
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Scarborough
400 Expedition DriveSuite BScarborough, ME 04074
Call Now:(207) 253-1856
Service:(603) 725-4483