David Wallace

Trade Sales Representative

I joined the Pella Family in 2017 as a Trade Sales Rep for Central Mass. I have over 15 years experience in Material Estimating and Construction Sales. Originally from Florida, I spent few years building homes and got into a lot of custom cabinetry. After moving to Mass, I put those skills to use at the lumber yards doing take offs and building relationships with Contractors. As a successful sales professional, I strive to bring a higher level of attention to detail and superior design solutions for my Architects, Contractors, and Home Owners. Outside of work, I find myself immersed in the Arts & Music and I try to spend as much time as possible with the love my life & my 2 brilliant kids.