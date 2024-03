Sales Field Lead

Fred is Pella Gateway’s Sales Field Lead and has been with Pella for over 22 years. He is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to the window and door industry. He is a Nebraska native and lives in South Sioux City, NE with his wife Judy. His 4 children, 14 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren keep him busy. In his free time, Fred makes furniture out of pallets, is involved with Living Water Church, and cheers on the Nebraska Corn Huskers.